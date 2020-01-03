Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.533 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 608.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

