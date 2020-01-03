Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.60

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Watsco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Watsco to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $179.31 on Friday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $136.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.03). Watsco had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $96,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,380.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

