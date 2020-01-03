Capitala Finance Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Capitala Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Capitala Finance has a payout ratio of 112.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Capitala Finance to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA opened at $8.64 on Friday. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $141.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPTA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Dividend History for Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Global Net Lease Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53
Global Net Lease Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53
Watsco Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.60
Watsco Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.60
Capitala Finance Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08
Capitala Finance Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08
American Finance Trust Inc to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend
American Finance Trust Inc to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend
Deutsche Bank Upgrades Progressive to “Buy”
Deutsche Bank Upgrades Progressive to “Buy”
Seacor Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus
Seacor Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report