American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

American Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -846.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

