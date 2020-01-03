Deutsche Bank Upgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 752.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

