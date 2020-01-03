Deutsche Bank Upgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to “Buy”

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 752.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Analyst Recommendations for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank Upgrades Progressive to “Buy”
Deutsche Bank Upgrades Progressive to “Buy”
Seacor Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus
Seacor Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus
BlackRock Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
BlackRock Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
OptiNose Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
OptiNose Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Mirati Therapeutics Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Mirati Therapeutics Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Mobileiron Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Mobileiron Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report