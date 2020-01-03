Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $53.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Seacor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

CKH opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $870.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. Seacor has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.84 million. Seacor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seacor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Seacor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Seacor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Seacor by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Seacor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

