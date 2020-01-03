BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $575.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $520.95.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $508.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $377.28 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

