BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $575.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $520.95.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $508.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $377.28 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
BlackRock Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
OptiNose Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
OptiNose Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Mirati Therapeutics Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Mirati Therapeutics Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Mobileiron Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Mobileiron Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Medallion Financial Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Medallion Financial Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Lumentum Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Lumentum Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report