OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPTN. ValuEngine cut shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

OptiNose stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $383.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 163,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 263,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in OptiNose by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 160,664 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,725,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

