Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.67.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $116.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $377,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.