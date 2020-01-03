Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

MRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.67.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $116.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $377,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
BlackRock Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
OptiNose Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
OptiNose Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Mirati Therapeutics Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Mirati Therapeutics Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Mobileiron Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Mobileiron Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Medallion Financial Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Medallion Financial Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Lumentum Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Lumentum Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report