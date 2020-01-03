Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOBL. BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ MOBL opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $528.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Mobileiron by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 655,845 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 243,518 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

