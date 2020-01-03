Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $178.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. Research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.