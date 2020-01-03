Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.24.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $82.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,763.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 84,774 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.