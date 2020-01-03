DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays downgraded Qiagen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.89.

NYSE QGEN opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Qiagen by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,011,000 after purchasing an additional 487,844 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qiagen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

