Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

IBKC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded IBERIABANK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $65.38 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 45.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the third quarter valued at $9,868,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the third quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

