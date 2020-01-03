Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $31.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 317,695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,001,000 after purchasing an additional 883,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

