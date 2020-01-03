TD Securities Boosts Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $21.00

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,570,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,127,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

