Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INVA. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 110.18, a quick ratio of 110.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%. Research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,049,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,642,000 after purchasing an additional 604,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,336,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1,262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 560,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

