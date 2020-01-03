Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Receives GBX 579.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 579.70 ($7.63).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGGT. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective (up from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 679 ($8.93) to GBX 736 ($9.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, December 16th.

MGGT opened at GBX 654 ($8.60) on Tuesday. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 456.10 ($6.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 680 ($8.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 646.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 605.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 35.35.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

