Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Announces Earnings Results

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.17 on Friday. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $329.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $289,757.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $371,696 over the last three months. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNDC has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

