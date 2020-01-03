Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.06-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.25 million.Landec also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research restated an in-line rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $289,757.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,900 shares of company stock worth $371,696. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

