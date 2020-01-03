SYNNEX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNX)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 625 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 925% compared to the average volume of 61 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $33,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,705.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $286,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,667.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,979 shares of company stock worth $2,163,346. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SYNNEX Sees Unusually High Options Volume
SYNNEX Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gerdau
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gerdau
Investors Buy Large Volume of International Game Technology Call Options
Investors Buy Large Volume of International Game Technology Call Options
argenx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
argenx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Clearwater Paper
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Clearwater Paper
Investors Purchase High Volume of Weyerhaeuser Put Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Weyerhaeuser Put Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report