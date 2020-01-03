Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,334 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 822% compared to the typical volume of 470 call options.

GGB stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 189.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 654,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 57.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

