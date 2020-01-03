argenx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 844 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,381% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in argenx by 769.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 115.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx stock opened at $160.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 1.25. argenx has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.41 and its 200-day moving average is $135.88.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

