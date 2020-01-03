Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,603 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,738% compared to the typical daily volume of 196 call options.

CLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE CLW opened at $21.00 on Friday. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $445.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harrison David purchased 4,483 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $25,714.49. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

