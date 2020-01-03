Investors Purchase High Volume of Weyerhaeuser Put Options (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,280 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 705% compared to the average daily volume of 159 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 886,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

NYSE WY opened at $29.39 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

