Chubb Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,053 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 903% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,503,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,658,000 after buying an additional 127,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 37,306.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,201,000 after buying an additional 4,835,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a 1-year low of $124.45 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

