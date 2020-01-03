Devon Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 32,395 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,119% compared to the average daily volume of 2,657 put options.

DVN stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Devon Energy has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

