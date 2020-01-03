Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Receives GBX 183.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.75 ($2.42).

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target (up previously from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

SPT opened at GBX 245.55 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

