Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) PT at $34.17

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after buying an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

