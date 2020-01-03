Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Receives $106.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONCE shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 4,568.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCE opened at $113.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Spark Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.00.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.39 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 358.41%. Research analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

