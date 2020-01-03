Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives $83.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

