Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $45.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Comerica Bank raised its position in Tripadvisor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,168 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tripadvisor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,384 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 36,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Tripadvisor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,338 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,899 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 194.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 566,327 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 374,050 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.