Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Receives C$77.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

L opened at C$66.75 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$69.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 4.6534876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.73%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

