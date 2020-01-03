Brokerages Set La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) PT at $7.50

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LJPC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.04. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. As a group, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

