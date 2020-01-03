Brokerages Set Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target at $7.17

Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.15.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $59,175.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,089.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 336,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,153 shares of company stock worth $8,861,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZNGA opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zynga has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $6.65.
Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zynga
Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.
