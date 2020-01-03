Bottos Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Bottos has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $670,396.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.05766005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002149 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036137 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bibox, IDEX, LBank, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

