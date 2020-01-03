TENA (TENA) Price Reaches $0.0352 on Top Exchanges

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. TENA has a market cap of $94,080.00 and approximately $7,437.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TENA has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01345375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

