eosDAC (EOSDAC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, Bitbns and OpenLedger DEX. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.37 million and $104,282.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bitbns, OTCBTC, ZB.COM and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

