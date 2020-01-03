JET8 Achieves Market Cap of $216,618.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. JET8 has a total market cap of $216,618.00 and approximately $725.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01345375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

