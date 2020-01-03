Radium (RADS) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Radium has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005744 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Radium has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1,432.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021924 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,918,480 coins and its circulating supply is 3,903,873 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.