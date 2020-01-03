Winco (WCO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $297.00

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded down 53% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Winco has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One Winco token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. Winco has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $297.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00050467 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00332684 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013572 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003419 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010224 BTC.

About Winco

WCO is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto . Winco’s official website is winco.io

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

