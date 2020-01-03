Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $837,333.84. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $12,911,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.