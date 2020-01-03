Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.44.
A number of research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of CRUS opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $837,333.84. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $12,911,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
