BitNewChain (BTN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.59 Million

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, BitNewChain has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. BitNewChain has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $9.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00675953 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003801 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001988 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

