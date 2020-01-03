Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Stratus Properties stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 3.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Stratus Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

