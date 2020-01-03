BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Sell

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.66 million, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $64,667.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 4,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $243,303.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,343 shares of company stock valued at $703,033. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

