Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Viveve Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,979.48% and a negative net margin of 429.71%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

