Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Wendys has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Wendys’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wendys by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after buying an additional 363,545 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wendys by 2,361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 1,601,211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wendys by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Wendys by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 322,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys by 3,181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 161,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.