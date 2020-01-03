Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Wendys stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Wendys has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Wendys’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wendys by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after buying an additional 363,545 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wendys by 2,361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 1,601,211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wendys by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Wendys by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 322,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys by 3,181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 161,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Float

Analyst Recommendations for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Electronics to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Electronics to Sell
Viveve Medical Raised to Buy at ValuEngine
Viveve Medical Raised to Buy at ValuEngine
Wendys Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Wendys Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cowen to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cowen to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Consumer Portfolio Services to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Consumer Portfolio Services to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crocs to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crocs to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report