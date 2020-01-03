Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Get Cowen alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cowen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Cowen has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $464.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.72 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. Cowen’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cowen will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cowen (COWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.