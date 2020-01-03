Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CPSS opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

