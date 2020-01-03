Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs? shoes feature Croslite? material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant qualities that Crocs fans have known and love. Crocs celebrates the fun of being a little different and encourages fans to Find Your Fun in every colorful pair of shoes. “

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Crocs by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at $154,000.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.